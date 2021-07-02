Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 399.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,878 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Arcus Biosciences worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

