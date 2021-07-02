Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 113.83%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

