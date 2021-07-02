Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 696.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 118,728 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 894.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $72.05 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.73.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

