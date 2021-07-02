Citigroup Inc. Buys 116,395 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 2,943.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Generation Bio worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

In other Generation Bio news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $423,426.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,556.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,587,077.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 564,517 shares of company stock worth $14,914,987. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

GBIO opened at $27.43 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -9.30.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.