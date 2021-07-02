Citigroup Inc. Buys 318,478 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 1,810.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.45% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 830,712 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 307,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 305,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KPTI. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of KPTI opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.