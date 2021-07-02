Citigroup Inc. Buys 43,680 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

