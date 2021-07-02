Citigroup Inc. Buys 61,356 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Amkor Technology worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,574.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,287 shares of company stock worth $1,830,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $23.25 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

