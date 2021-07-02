Citigroup Inc. Buys 783,698 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 1,840.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783,698 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Kadmon worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

