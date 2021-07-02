Citigroup Inc. Buys 94,516 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,516 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE MBT opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

