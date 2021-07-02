Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $156.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.66. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

