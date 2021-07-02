Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 735.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of GrafTech International worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 227,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.06.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.