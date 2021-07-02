Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of M/I Homes worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after buying an additional 354,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 110,591 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 583.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 80,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.84.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

