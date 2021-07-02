Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ping Identity worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $9,441,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PING stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.28 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

