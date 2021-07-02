Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 1,186.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.40% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.08.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCRR. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.