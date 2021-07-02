Citigroup Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 479.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after buying an additional 1,515,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after acquiring an additional 90,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $395,558,000.

ESGU stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

