Citigroup Inc. Has $3.33 Million Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Elbit Systems worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

