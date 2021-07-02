Citigroup Inc. Has $3.44 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,328 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 8,317.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,712,000. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.14. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

