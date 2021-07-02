Citigroup Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 966.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,962 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.32% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

