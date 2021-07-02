Citigroup Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,384,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,472,000 after buying an additional 463,123 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after buying an additional 214,269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after buying an additional 154,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SXT opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.28. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.