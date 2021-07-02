Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

