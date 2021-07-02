Citigroup Inc. Purchases 129,061 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 1,473.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,061 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of research firms have commented on CNST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.39. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

