Citigroup Inc. Purchases 294,995 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 830.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,995 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.34% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $3.60 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

