Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,815 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Kemper worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Kemper stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

