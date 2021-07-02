Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 159.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,915 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,026,000. WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,131,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,610,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 396,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

SC stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.34.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

