Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 2,375.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of Forma Therapeutics worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,502,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,920,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $25.16 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Equities research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Forma Therapeutics Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.