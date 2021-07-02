Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,853 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168,637 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL opened at $201.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.76. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.