Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,731 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

IJT opened at $133.10 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

