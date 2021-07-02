Citigroup Inc. Sells 18,773 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,773 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPS Commerce worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $101.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.64.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

