Citigroup Inc. Sells 194,883 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,883 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of BlackBerry worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 158.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 987,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 605,971 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth about $1,057,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth about $230,235,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 71,521 shares during the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BB. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

