Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,179 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 283,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after buying an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $59.72 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

