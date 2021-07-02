Citigroup Inc. Sells 375 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,872 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 196,117 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,957,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $275.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.94. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $215.60 and a twelve month high of $275.57.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

