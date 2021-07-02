Citigroup Inc. Sells 48,019 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,019 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ingredion worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INGR stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 239.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

