Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,284 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Proto Labs worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Proto Labs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.66. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

