Clever DeFi Market Cap Achieves $1.21 Million (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $7,562.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00004306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00135143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00169897 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,542.71 or 0.99798419 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 843,912 coins and its circulating supply is 836,931 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.