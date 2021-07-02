Clever DeFi Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $7,562.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00004306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00135143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00169897 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,542.71 or 0.99798419 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 843,912 coins and its circulating supply is 836,931 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.