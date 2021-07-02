CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $27,066.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000995 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00040862 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00032900 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,664,015 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

