Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $365,472.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $365,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.92. 3,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,992. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 225.92 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $45,356,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 631,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,692,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $27,814,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.