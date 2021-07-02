Coldstack Price Tops $1.90 on Major Exchanges (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00005622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $6,475.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00129719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00169021 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.39 or 1.00277484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002923 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

