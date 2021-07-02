Collateral Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $110,775.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00126297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00169605 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,324.36 or 1.00320012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,840,774 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

