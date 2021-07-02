Color Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $672,788.07 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $672,788.07 and approximately $750.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,626.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.89 or 0.01465754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.55 or 0.00423908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00087354 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003969 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

