Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Comfort Systems USA worth $43,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $79.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

