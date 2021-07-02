Comparing Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) & Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR)

Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) and Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genesis Healthcare and Diversicare Healthcare Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Healthcare $3.91 billion 0.01 -$58.96 million N/A N/A Diversicare Healthcare Services $475.72 million 0.05 $5.16 million N/A N/A

Diversicare Healthcare Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genesis Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Healthcare -1.51% N/A -1.41% Diversicare Healthcare Services 1.66% -29.08% 2.16%

Volatility & Risk

Genesis Healthcare has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversicare Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy. In addition, the company offers other specialty medical services, such as physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided inpatient services through a network of approximately 341 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 24 states; and supplied rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,400 healthcare locations in 42 states, the District of Columbia and China. The company was formerly known as FC-GEN Operations Investment, LLC and changed its name to Genesis HealthCare, Inc. in February 2015. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 nursing centers with 7,250 licensed nursing beds. The company was formerly known as Advocat Inc. and changed its name to Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. in March 2013. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

