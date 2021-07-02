Compass Point Downgrades Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) to Neutral

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. 190,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,754. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310,284 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.