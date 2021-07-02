Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRK. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

NYSE:CRK opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.60. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

