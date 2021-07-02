ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 288,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,546,000 after buying an additional 37,286 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 315,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 370,080 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 172,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.50. 221,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of -416.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

