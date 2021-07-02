Convergence Price Tops $0.0270 (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Convergence has a total market cap of $21.92 million and $813,684.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00683589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00080399 BTC.

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,484,827 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

