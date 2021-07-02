Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires 101,467 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,467 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology accounts for 1.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of International Game Technology worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 13,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.22.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

