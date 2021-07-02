Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires 129,514 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,514 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.67% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 53,103 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 417,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 63,637 shares during the period.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNST stock remained flat at $$33.92 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,421. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.