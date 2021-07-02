Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 109,363 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises about 1.8% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.54% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,599,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,946,000. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 305,599 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on OAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.25. 3,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,136. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.