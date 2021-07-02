Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 252,310 Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 252,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,000. Rekor Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,498,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 321,066 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,781,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,582,000. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REKR traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,359. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $411.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

